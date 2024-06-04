Apply for new ITV game show 99 To Beat

Applications are open now for new ITV game show 99 To Beat, hosted by Adam and Ryan Thomas.

Producers are looking for fantastic characters aged between 18 and 80 from all walks of life, and with a range of experiences who have one thing in common – they don’t like to lose.

Anyone who thinks they might have what it takes can fill out the form here.

About the show

Since starring in Emmerdale and Coronation Street, Adam and Ryan have appeared in some of the biggest entertainment shows, including ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Dancing on Ice. Their appearances have won them public affection, making them beloved television personalities.

In their first presenting role together, Adam and Ryan will oversee all the thrilling action, providing playful commentary while guiding 100 contestants through various simple, quirky, and often hilarious games.

99 to Beat is a game show that anyone can win, but there’s one crucial rule: Don’t. Come. Last. As contestants compete against each other, each round will see the number of players reduced until one person claims the top prize.

The series will air on ITV1.