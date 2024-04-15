The much-loved, albeit short-lived game show Hole in the Wall may soon make a triumphant return to television screens.

Originally broadcast on BBC1, the show first graced the airwaves in 2008 with the late Dale Winton of Supermarket Sweep fame as the host.

In its subsequent series in 2009, Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke took the helm.

Hole in the Wall featured celebrities donned in skintight silver suits and helmets, contorting themselves to match shapes in a swiftly approaching wall.

Successful attempts saw them pass through unscathed, while failures resulted in a comedic plunge into a pool of water.

A source from within the industry shared that the production company holding the rights to the show has been discussing a revival with various broadcasters.

While the BBC was the original home of Hole in the Wall, there’s speculation that the reboot could appear on other networks like ITV or even streaming platforms, potentially sparking a bidding war among channels.

“The production company that own the rights to the show have been floating the idea of bringing it back with broadcasters,” a source told The Sun.

Contestants over the years included notable figures such as Linda Lusardi, Phil Tufnell, Dennis Taylor, and Neil and Christine Hamilton.

This news comes amid a trend of reviving cult classic shows from Big Brother to Gladiators.

But not all have proved as successful, with the BBC’s recent reboot of Survivor reportedly set to be dropped after just one series.