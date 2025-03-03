ITV drops trailer and release date for new drama Protection

ITV has officially unveiled the trailer and release date for Protection, a six-part thriller set to shake up the world of witness protection.

The series is set to premiere this spring, starting on Sunday, 16 March at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

You can watch the trailer now here…

Protection dives deep into the morally complex world of witness protection, exploring what happens when the system meant to safeguard lives starts to unravel. The show is the brainchild of Kris Mrksa, the acclaimed writer behind White House Farm and No Escape.

The cast boasts an impressive lineup, led by Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley, Time), Nadine Marshall (Sherwood, Trigger Point) and Katherine Kelly (Mr Bates vs The Post Office, The Long Shadow). They’re joined by Barry Ward (Bad Sisters, Save Me) and Chaneil Kular (Sex Education).

Finneran plays Detective Inspector Liz Nyles, a dedicated officer and single mum struggling with a messy divorce and an ailing father. But her personal life is the least of her worries when a security breach threatens her entire witness protection unit.

Things get even more complicated when Liz’s own secret affair with a colleague puts her in the crosshairs. Desperate to clear her name, protect her witnesses and salvage her career, she’s forced to break the rules and go head-to-head with corruption inside the force.

With the stakes rising and enemies closing in, Liz finds herself increasingly isolated. Who can she trust? And how far will she go to uncover the truth?

Protection is based on the experiences of a real-life witness protection officer who acted as a consultant for the series.

Protection will air on ITV1 and ITX starting on Sunday, 16 March.