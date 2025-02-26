Unforgotten renewed for a seventh series

Great news for Unforgotten fans – the hit ITV crime drama is officially coming back for a seventh series!

Stars Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar confirmed the renewal on social media, sharing a script for Series 7 and thanking fans for their support.

SINEAD KEENAN as DCI Jessica James and SANJEEV BHASKAR as DI Sunny.Khan.

Series creator Chris Lang will once again write the new season, with Andy Wilson returning to direct.

Creator Chris Lang said: “I am so delighted to have been asked to create another series of Unforgotten, and given the opportunity once again to follow Sunny, Jess and their brilliant team, as they attempt to crack another cold case.

“Unforgotten is a drama that has always asked its audience to lean in, concentrate, and engage with complex ideas, plots and themes, and we are profoundly grateful that such a large and loyal audience continue to enjoy doing exactly that. Roll on series 7!!”

The most recent season wrapped up on February 24, with fans gripped as Sunny and Jess cracked another cold case. The show has consistently earned critical acclaim, with reviewers calling the duo “TV’s best detective team.”

The first episode of Season 6, which premiered on February 9, pulled in 6.4 million viewers, peaking at 7.4 million after two weeks.

That makes it the second most-watched drama across all UK channels in the past year.

And it’s not just live TV audiences keeping up as Unforgotten has racked up 24 million views on ITVX this year alone.

Every season of Unforgotten is available on ITVX in the UK and MASTERPIECE PBS in the US.