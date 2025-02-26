Martin Compston joins cast of Red Eye series two

Casting has been confirmed for series two of ITV’s conspiracy thriller Red Eye, with Jing Lusi reprising her role as DS Hana Li and Martin Compston joining as a special guest star.

Produced by Bad Wolf and written by Peter A. Dowling, the show promises another high-stakes ride filled with secrets, deception, and danger.

Red Eye series one

Lesley Sharp returns as MI5 chief Madeline Delaney, alongside Jemma Moore as journalist Jess Li.

Martin Compston Joins the Action

Martin Compston said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Red Eye team. Hoping to build on the massive success of the first series and give viewers another thrilling ride.”

Jing Lusi added: “I’m incredibly excited to return to the world of Red Eye, and thrilled to be sharing this rollercoaster with the brilliant Martin Compston.”

What to Expect in Series 2

The second series will feature six brand-new episodes, packed with twists and intense drama. While details are still under wraps, Peter A. Dowling is once again at the helm, joined by writer Jingan Young for fresh surprises.

Directors Kieron Hawkes (Power Book IV, Fortitude) and Camilla Strøm Henriksen (Grace, The Suspect) will split directing duties, with Chris May producing.

Executive producers Julie Gardner and Lachlan MacKinnon hint at an even bigger season ahead: “Peter A Dowling has again crafted the most intense and ambitious thriller, full of his signature twists and turns. Our magnificent returning cast, Jing Lusi, Lesley Sharp and Jemma Moore, will be joined by the marvellous Martin Compston. We are incredibly thankful to Polly Hill for recommissioning the show and giving us the chance to again share it with the ITV audience.”

Catch up with series one on ITVX.