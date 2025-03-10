Dawn French leads new BBC comedy Can You Keep a Secret?

Filming has officially started on Can You Keep a Secret?, a brand-new six-part BBC One and iPlayer sitcom.

Leading the cast is comedy legend Dawn French, best known for The Vicar of Dibley and French & Saunders, alongside Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner, Green Wing), Craig Roberts (Submarine, The Fundamentals of Caring) and Mandip Gill (Doctor Who, This Time Next Year).

French plays Debbie Fendon, a devoted granny, local lawn bowls champion and self-proclaimed family protector. The only problem? Her way of protecting them usually creates more chaos than it solves.

When her husband William, played by Mark Heap, is mistakenly declared dead, the couple seizes an unexpected opportunity. Instead of clearing up the mix-up, they decide to go along with it, hatching a plan to wait out a hefty life insurance payout while William hides in the loft. Just a few months of sneaky living, and they’ll be set for a peaceful retirement… right?

Their son Harry, played by Craig Roberts, has enough on his plate already. Emotionally overwhelmed and trying to manage his own family, he suddenly finds himself in the middle of his parents’ absurd scheme.

To make matters worse, his wife Neha, played by Mandip Gill, is a straight-talking police officer. If she catches wind of what’s happening, the Fendons could be in serious trouble.

Harry, now juggling a wife, kids, and a father he just buried (or thought he did), has to figure out how to keep the family’s secret while avoiding a full-blown disaster.

Set and filmed in the West Country, Can You Keep a Secret? is written by Simon Mayhew-Archer, best known as the producer of the hit BBC comedy This Country.