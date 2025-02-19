Vigil Renewed for Third Season With a Chilling New Setting

The BBC has confirmed that the hit drama Vigil is returning for a third series, featuring a brand new case.

Produced by World Productions (Until I Kill You, Showtrial, Line of Duty), part of ITV Studios, the new series will begin filming in Scotland later this year.

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie reprise their roles as DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre. This time, their investigation takes them to a remote Arctic research station, where a covert British special forces operative has been shot dead.

Amy and Kirsten must track down the killer while navigating a tense international crisis, fuelled by geopolitical competition over the Arctic’s rapidly changing climate and natural resources. With both their careers and relationship on the line, the stakes have never been higher.

Suranne Jones said: “I can’t wait to return to Vigil series three, see our brilliant team in Scotland and work with Rose again. I’m sure it will be a thrill of a ride.”

Rose Leslie added: “I can’t wait to get stuck into another season of Vigil, to work with the wonderful Suranne Jones again and our brilliant crew. And this time, Kirsten will get to pack her bags and join Amy on what’s set to be Vigil’s most high-stakes mission yet!”

Premiering in 2021, Vigil quickly became one of the UK’s most successful dramas. The first series followed Silva as she investigated a murder aboard a navy submarine.

The second series, which aired in 2023, centred around a deadly drone attack and launched to nearly nine million viewers, making it one of the BBC’s top three most-watched dramas of the year.

Watch series one and two of Vigil now on BBC iPlayer. In the US, the show streams on Peacock.