Ten Pound Poms series 2 trailer and release date revealed

Ten Pound Poms is officially returning for a second series with the hit drama back on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

All episodes drop on BBC iPlayer at 6 AM with weekly broadcasts start 8 PM on BBC One

Created by Danny Brocklehurst (Fool Me Once, Brassic), Ten Pound Poms follows British migrants who left post-war Britain for a fresh start in Australia.

The newly released trailer takes us to 1957, where the journey continues.

Michelle Keegan returns as Kate Thorne, a nurse rebuilding her life after her emotional search for her son in series one.

The Roberts family (played by Faye Marsay and Warren Brown) are trying to settle in, but new challenges loom.

Will Australia finally live up to its promise, or will they face more struggles ahead?

The trailer teases plenty of twists, including a heartfelt moment between Kate and Robbie (Nic English) as their friendship rekindles, plus the arrival of Benny Bates (Marcus Graham), a shady landlord with plenty of advice for Terry. But can he be trusted?

Expect more highs and lows as the British migrants adjust to their new lives, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of 1950s Australia.

Ten Pound Poms series 1 is streaming now on BBC iPlayer and BritBox internationally.