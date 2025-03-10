Cast confirmed for After The Flood series two as filming begins

The cameras are rolling once again for the second series of ITV drama After The Flood.

The six-part drama, written by BAFTA-nominated Mick Ford, is now in production in Greater Manchester and Derbyshire.

The new series, produced by Quay Street Productions, promises to deliver another dose of suspense as Detective Jo Marshall (played by Sophie Rundle) takes on a new and chilling case.

What’s to come

After the dramatic events of the first season, Jo finds herself newly promoted and thrust into another complex investigation. A body turns up under strange circumstances just as the town of Waterside faces the dual threat of wildfires and flooding.

As Jo digs deeper, she uncovers dark secrets that force her to go undercover, taking on forces that have held a grip on the town and its police force for decades.

Meet the cast

Returning to the cast for series two include:

Sophie Rundle (Gentleman Jack, Peaky Blinders) as Jo Marshall

Nicholas Gleaves (The Crown, The Rising) as Sergeant Phil Mackie

Lorraine Ashbourne (Bridgerton, Alma’s Not Normal) as Molly Marshall

Philip Glenister (Life on Mars, Belgravia) as Jack Radcliffe

Matt Stokoe (The Bodyguard, The Hunt for Raoul Moat) as Jo’s husband, Pat Holman

New faces joining the drama include:

Alun Armstrong (Sherwood, Breeders) as Alan Benson

Jill Halfpenny (The Red King, The Long Shadow) as DS Sam Bradley

Ian Puleston-Davies (Tin Star, Pennyworth) as Tony Rower

Matthew McNulty (The Jetty, The Rising) as Xav Palmer

Oliver Nelson (The Gathering, Home Fires) as Declan Rower

Lola Brown (a newcomer) as Izza

Andy Pryor, Casting Director for Quay Street Productions, says: “To attract such talented household names to the series is a testament to the brilliant writing by Mick Ford, once again writing such a thrilling story filled to the brim with interesting and compelling characters. We couldn’t be happier with the calibre of talent we have both returning and joining After the Flood for series two, each cast member is perfect for their role and we are looking forward to seeing how they bring their characters to life on screen.”

The series is directed by Azhur Saleem (Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Doctor Who) for episodes 1-3, with Tom McKay (Casualty) taking the helm for episodes 4-6. Fiona McAllister returns as producer, alongside executive producers Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee, Huw Kennair-Jones, Robert Schildhouse and Stephen Nye.

After The Flood series two will premiere on ITV1 and STV, with streaming available on ITVX, STV Player, and BritBox in North America, Australia, and the Nordics.