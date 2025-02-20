Good news for Grace fans – ITV has officially renewed the hit detective drama for a sixth series.

With series five set to arrive on screens later this spring, work is already underway on more episodes.

JOHN SIMM as DS Roy Grace and RICHIE CAMPBELL as DS Branson in Grace

John Simm is back as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace, leading four brand-new feature-length instalments (each 120 minutes) set in Brighton. Filming kicks off in summer 2025.

Also returning to the cast:

Richie Campbell (Top Boy, Stephen) as DS Glenn Branson

(Top Boy, Stephen) as DS Glenn Branson Zoë Tapper (Liar) as Cleo Morey

(Liar) as Cleo Morey Laura Elphinstone (Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy

(Chernobyl) as DS Bella Moy Brad Morrison (Outlander) as DC Nick Nicholl

The series continues to be inspired by Peter James’ best-selling Grace novels, which have sold over 21 million copies worldwide.

Before filming begins on Series 6, Series 5 will air this spring on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. It’s based on James’ novels Dead If You Don’t, Dead At First Sight, Need You Dead, and Find Them Dead.

GRACE SERIES 3. Pictured: JOHN SIMM as DS Roy Grace and RICHIE CAMPBELL as DS Branson.

Author Peter James said: “I have been blessed with the most brilliant cast an author could wish for, and the most communicative and creative production team. I’m inundated, daily, with emails from the public both in the UK and around the world telling me how much the series is loved, and that is a true testament to the sheer quality of the episodes.

“I hope there will be many more series to come – they are the best adaptations of my work that I’ve ever experienced. Working with ITV and all involved is a total and ongoing joy.”

ITV Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones said: “It’s always exciting to return to Grace and the Brighton that Peter’s brilliant stories evoke. That, coupled with the fantastic cast and crew who bring it all to life with such expertise means we’re in for another great series for the ITV and ITVX audience.”

Grace is also a BritBox Original, available exclusively on BritBox in North America and Australia.