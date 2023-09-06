EVERYTHING NOW Netflix release date and first trailer revealed for new series

Netflix has unveiled the release date and trailer for its new drama EVERYTHING NOW.

A teaser of the new show shares: “When 16-year old Mia returns home after a lengthy recovery from an eating disorder, she is thrust back into the chaotic world of sixth form only to find that her friends have moved on with teen life without her.

“Along with an ever-evolving bucket list, three best mates and a major new crush, Mia throws herself headfirst into a world of dating, parties and first kisses, soon discovering that not everything in life can be planned for.”

EVERYTHING NOW will be released on Netflix on 5 October 2023.

Appearing in the cast of the eight-episode series are Sophie Wilde, Lauryn Ajufo, Harry Cadby, Noah Thomas, Sam Reuben, Niamh McCormack, Jessie Mae Alonzo, Robert Akodoto, Vivienne Acheampong, Alex Hassell and Stephen Fry.

For now you can watch a first trailer below…

