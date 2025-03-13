Black Mirror is officially back.

Netflix has confirmed that season 7 of Charlie Brooker’s hit anthology series will premiere on 10th April 2025, bringing six new episodes—including a sequel to USS Callister.

The newly announced cast includes Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Asim Chaudhry, Josh Finan, James Nelson-Joyce, Will Poulter, Jay Simpson and Michael Workéyè.

They join an already impressive lineup featuring Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Billy Magnussen, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross and Jimmi Simpson.

Netflix has also released a first-look trailer and images, teasing another round of dark, thought-provoking stories exploring technology and society.

Watch the trailer now…