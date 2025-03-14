Watch the trailer for BBC’s new crime drama This City is Ours

The BBC has just dropped the first trailer for This City is Ours, a brand-new crime drama set in Liverpool, promising a gripping tale of power, loyalty and betrayal.



This high-stakes thriller, produced by Left Bank Pictures, will premiere on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 23 March, before airing on BBC One at 9PM

Set against the backdrop of Liverpool’s criminal underworld, This City is Ours follows Michael Kavanagh (James Nelson-Joyce), a lifelong gangster who suddenly finds himself wanting more than just power -he wants love, a future and a way out.

But leaving the world of organised crime is never easy, especially when you’ve built an empire alongside the ruthless Ronnie Phelan, played by two-time BAFTA winner Sean Bean (Time, Marriage).

Michael’s romance with Diana Williams (Hannah Onslow) offers him a glimpse of a better life, but his dreams start to unravel when a major drug shipment vanishes. As rival factions close in and trust erodes, a brutal battle for control erupts within the gang.

At the heart of the conflict is Jamie Phelan (Jack McMullen), Ronnie’s ambitious son, who believes it’s his time to lead. Jamie and Michael have different visions for the future of the operation and as tensions mount, Michael is forced to fight for survival – not just for himself, but for the woman he loves and the child he has always longed for.

The cast includes Julie Graham as Phelan family matriarch Elaine, Laura Aikman as Rachel Duffy, Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy, Saoirse-Monica Jackson as Cheryl Crawford, Bobby Schofield as Bonehead, Darci Shaw as Melissa Sullivan and Stephen Walters as Davy Crawford.

Filming took place in Liverpool and Spain.

This City is Ours premieres on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Sunday 23 March, with episodes airing weekly at 9PM on BBC One .