Beyond Paradise series three trailer and release date revealed

Get ready to return to Shipton Abbott – Beyond Paradise is back!

The BBC has released the first trailer for series three, confirming that the new episodes will arrive on BBC iPlayer and BBC One from Friday 28 March 2025.

Fans of the hit drama can expect a mix of intriguing cases, emotional challenges and surprising twists, with guest appearances from Hugh Dennis and Caroline Quentin.

Watch the trailer below…

This time around, DI Humphrey Goodman and his team will face some of their most baffling investigations yet, including a mysterious body found in a river, a perplexing case of chocolate box poisoning, a long-running farming feud that turns nasty and a shocking spiking incident at sea.

But it’s not all about solving crimes. Away from the police station, Humphrey and Martha’s journey as foster parents takes an unexpected turn, while the reappearance of Martha’s old flame Archie stirs up emotions she wasn’t prepared for.

Elsewhere, Esther finds herself at a personal crossroads, Anne is forced to confront painful memories after a health scare and Kelby embarks on a journey of self-discovery that could change his life forever.

The new series lands on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on 28 March 2025. If you haven’t caught up yet, now is the perfect time to revisit the first two series before the next chapter unfolds!