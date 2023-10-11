A brand new Robbie Williams docuseries is on its way to Netflix.

This series, which was first unveiled at the Edinburgh TV Festival in 2022, promises an unparalleled level of access to Robbie Williams, providing an intimate glimpse into his illustrious career.

With a career spanning over three decades, Williams has experienced both soaring successes and challenging setbacks. The series will meticulously trace these highs and lows, shedding light on the relentless media scrutiny that has accompanied Williams throughout his journey.

Robbie Williams will be released on Netflix on 8 November 2023.

For now, watch a first trailer below…

Marking the 25th anniversary of his illustrious solo journey, this four-part documentary series delves deep into the life of the UK’s most accomplished solo artist. With an expansive trove of personal archives spanning three decades, some of which have never seen the light of day, and unprecedented access to Robbie himself, this groundbreaking series is a unique endeavour.

Spearheaded by a renowned filmmaking team and featuring Asif Kapadia as an executive producer, it breaks new ground by offering an intimate look at the man behind the sensationalized stories, providing a genuine exploration of his humanity.

From his battles with addiction to his triumphant recovery, from his departure from Take That to their joyous reunion, this documentary will utilize fresh interviews and exclusive access to Williams’ 25-year archive to explore the very heart and soul of this pop sensation.