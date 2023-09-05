Heartstopper season 3 release date and what to expect from new episodes

Netflix’s hit show Heartstopper is on its way back with season three!

The acclaimed series is inspired by the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, who acts as writer and producer.

Following the first season in 2022, Netflix quickly confirmed not one but TWO more seasons.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke will be back to reprise their lead roles as Nick and Charlie in the third season, coming soon to Netflix.

Heartstopper season 3 release date

There’s no official word on a release date for Heartstopper season three just yet, but based on past series we can expect it sometime in spring/summer 2024.

As for what to expect from the next set of episodes, we already know that Ben (played by Sebastian Croft) will not appear.

Oseman shared of what’s to come: “People who have read the comics will know what’s going to happen, but I don’t want to spoil it for people who haven’t been reading the comics

“I think [Season 2’s ending] just sets up that conversation for next season. We know that Charlie loves Nick, and I think we know that Nick loves Charlie as well. It’s just about when and how they’re going to say that to each other.”

There’s no trailer yet – but watch this space!

Speaking previously about renewing the series for two more seasons, executive producer Patrick Walters said: “We put so much love into the making of Heartstopper so to reassemble the team for two more seasons is a dream come true.

“I’m forever grateful to Alice Oseman for entrusting us with this beautiful, unique story that at its core seeks to uplift the next generation of young LGBTQ+ people. Stay tuned!”

For now the first two seasons are available to stream on Netflix here.

A teaser shares: “Boy meets boy. Boys become friends. Boys fall in love. When gentle Charlie and rugby-loving Nick meet at secondary school, they quickly discover that their unlikely friendship is blossoming into an unexpected romance.”

More on: Heartstopper Netflix Streaming