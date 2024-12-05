First look at Martin Clunes in new drama Out There

ITV has unveiled the first trailer for its gritty new series Out There.

The six-part drama starring Martin Clunes in a hard-hitting role as a farmer battling the scourge of county lines drug dealing in rural Britain.

The series, written by Ed Whitmore and directed by Marc Evans, is set to premiere in January on ITV1 and ITVX.

Watch a trailer now…

Out There dives deep into the dark world of county lines crime, showing how urban gangs infiltrate rural communities, using the countryside to move drugs and money between cities and provincial areas.

Martin Clunes stars as Nathan, a Welsh farmer whose quiet life is upended as his farm and family come under threat from drug dealers. Alongside him, Louis Ashbourne Serkis plays his 15-year-old son, Johnny, as the family grapples with the devastating effects of the criminal wave.

Rhys [Gerran Howell]. Credit: ITV/Buffalo Pictures

Caleb Williams [Mark Lewis Jones]. Credit: ITV/Buffalo Pictures

The ensemble cast includes Mark Lewis Jones as Caleb Williams, Natalia Kostrzewa as Eva, Carly-Sophia Davies as Sadie, and Gerran Howell as Rhys.

The series reunites an acclaimed team, with Ed Whitmore (known for Manhunt and Silent Witness) penning the script and Marc Evans (Manhunt, The Pembrokeshire Murders) directing. Philippa Braithwaite and Evie Bergson-Korn serve as producers, while Marc Evans and Ed Whitmore executive produce.

Out There will air on ITV1, with episodes available to stream on ITVX, from January.