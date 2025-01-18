First look at tonight’s The Masked Singer UK (Episode 4)

The Masked Singer UK is back this Saturday evening with the fourth episode of the new series.

Joel Dommett returns to host a superheroes themed special, guiding us through the fun and mysterious performances of five masked celebrities determined to keep their identities secret.

The judging panel—Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan, and guest panellist Tom Daley—will carefully analyse every clue, voice, and costume to guess who’s hiding behind the masks.

With three celebrities already unmasked, another five contestants will take to the stage for their second performance.

By the end of the night, one more star will have their identity revealed.

Dressed Crab

Snail

Kingfisher

Tattoo Heart

Teeth

After each performance, the audience will vote for their favourite, and the fourth elimination of the series will take place.

The Masked Singer UK airs on Saturday, 18 January, at 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

For those wanting even more, The After Mask, hosted by Harriet Rose, offers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the show.

This spin-off, available on ITVX, YouTube, and other social platforms, keeps the fun going with games, insights from Joel, panel discussions, and interviews with unmasked celebrities.