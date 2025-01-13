My Mum, Your Dad cancelled after two series

Bad news for fans of ITV’s reality dating show My Mum, Your Dad: it’s officially taking a break.

The heartwarming series, fronted by Davina McCall, gave single parents a second shot at love, while their adult children secretly pulled the strings from behind the scenes.

But after just two seasons, the show has been shelved – for now, at least.

Christian, Lucas, David, Tiana, Livia, Maria, Andy, Issy, Davina, Aimee, Claire, Vicky, Anghard, Malachi, Jenny, Danny & Ellis

When approached for comment, an ITV spokesperson confirmed there are “currently no plans for a new series in 2025”, citing scheduling priorities.

They did, however, leave the door slightly ajar for the future, hinting that the format could be revisited later.

The show quickly gained popularity for its unique concept. Parents searching for love were whisked away to a stunning countryside retreat, completely unaware that their grown-up kids were watching their every move from a nearby location.

Unlike more chaotic reality dating shows, My Mum, Your Dad balanced heartfelt moments with light-hearted drama, as the adult children acted as matchmakers, providing advice (and sometimes meddling) along the way.

Reports suggest the cancellation may be tied to a struggle to find enough male contestants for the third season.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Strangely there were lots of stunning women in the 45 to 65 bracket who wanted to take part, but a sad dearth of men who fitted the bill.”

For now, fans can relive the drama, the tears, and the romance by streaming both seasons on ITVX.