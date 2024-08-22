Disney+ reveals first look at Steven Knight’s A Thousand Blows

Disney+ has unveiled a first look at its upcoming UK Original series, A Thousand Blows, an epic tale set in the rough-and-tumble world of 1880s Victorian London.

From the creator of Peaky Blinders, Steven Knight, this new drama dives into the violent and gritty underworld of illegal boxing in the East End, with the series set to premiere in 2025.

The series stars BAFTA-winner Malachi Kirby as Hezekiah Moscow, a man from Jamaica thrust into the perilous streets of London, where he gets pulled into the thriving, yet dangerous, boxing scene.

Alongside Kirby is Erin Doherty, known for her role in The Crown, who plays Mary Carr, the leader of the infamous all-female gang, The Forty Elephants. Together, they navigate a world of crime and survival.

Adding to the star-studded cast is Stephen Graham, known for Boiling Point and Boardwalk Empire. Graham plays Sugar Goodson, a seasoned boxer who becomes Hezekiah’s fierce rival, with their conflict reaching far beyond the ring.

The ensemble cast also features Francis Lovehall as Hezekiah’s best friend Alec Munroe, Jason Tobin as Mr Lao, and James Nelson-Joyce as Edward “Treacle” Goodson.

The Forty Elephants includes Hannah Walters as Eliza Moody, Darci Shaw as Alice Diamond, Nadia Albina as Verity Ross, Morgan Hilaire as Esme Long, Jemma Carlton as Belle Downer and Caoilfhionn Dunne as Anne Glover.

Additional cast includes Susan Lynch as Jane Carr, Daniel Mays as William ‘Punch’ Lewis, Adam Nagaitis as the Earl of Lonsdale, Gary Lewis as Jack Mac, Tom Davis as Charlie Mitchell and Robert Glenister as Indigo Jeremy.

The series is directed by Tinge Krishnan, Nick Murphy, Ashley Walters, and Coky Giedroyc, with Steven Knight leading the writing team. Knight, alongside Stephen Graham, also serves as an executive producer, with additional episodes penned by emerging writers like Ameir Brown and Yasmin Joseph.

Production has wrapped on the first two series, with the debut season slated for release on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, Hulu in the U.S. in 2025.