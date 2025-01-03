The Traitors series 3 results and recap so far

Claudia Winkleman welcomes a fresh group of strangers to a stunning castle nestled in the Scottish Highlands, where they’re about to embark on the ultimate game of trust, betrayal, and survival.

Back for its third series, The Traitors challenges players to identify the secret saboteurs among them—the Traitors. Their mission is to deceive, mislead, and eliminate the competition without being discovered. If a Traitor survives to the very end, they claim the entire prize for themselves.

On the other side are the Faithful. These players must work together to unmask the Traitors before it’s too late.

The Traitors series 3 contestants

A brand-new series means a whole new group of contestants, new strategies, and plenty of drama.

Episode 1

The first episode started off with 25 contestants on a train heading to the castle, with Claudia dropping a first big twist: Three would have to get off the train. £10,000 would be added to the prize fund, but the amount would decrease the longer it took for three contestants to leave. Ultimately, Fozia, Jack and Alexander left the train and never made it to the castle.

The remaining contestants went on to play the game. Three Traitors were selected – Armani, Linda and Minah – and they quickly murdered one of the Faithful with Yin leaving the castle.

Yin

Episode 2

Picking up on episode one’s cliffhanger, the very first Round Table saw Nathan banished from the castle with eight votes and upon his departure he announced, “I can confirm that I’m a Faithful.”

Wasting no time, the Traitors regrouped to decide who would be murdered and the following morning as players gathered for breakfast it was revealed that that Keith was ultimately selected.

Straight out to an explosive Mission and the players collectively added £6,000 to the prize fund – and prevented the Traitors from murdering another.

Back to the Round Table and suspicions of Elen were abound, having strongly (and correctly) stating her case that she believes the Traitors to include at least one strong woman (and indeed using her vote for Linda herself). In an emotionally charged discussion, she ultimately found herself banished with nine votes. She stood in front of the group before leaving and stated in Welsh ‘Rwy’n ffyddlon’ before translating ‘I am a Faithful’.

The contestants’ pictures

Episode 3

With The Traitors unable to murder last night, the new day brought new questions for the Players at breakfast and all focus was turned on banishment as the Round Table loomed.

Tensions were high as Players headed to the day’s Mission, where they had the opportunity to win £10,000 for the prize fund, and earn shields to protect them from being murdered by The Traitors overnight. The players collectively added £5,000 to the prize fund, with six players left at risk of being murdered tonight.

As darkness fell, the Players took their seats at the Round Table. The latest banishment saw the Faithful victorious as Armani was banished from the castle, with nine votes. Upon her departure she announced: “I have had the best time, I would not have chosen to be any different because it’s genuinely just who I am, genuinely so grateful for the time, you guys are all amazing, I love you all…I am a Traitor. ”

She left Linda and Minah deciding who they should murder next, while a tease at the end of the episode hinted at the return of some familiar faces.

The Traitors airs on BBC One and iPlayer.