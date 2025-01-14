Trailer drops for Big Boys third and final series on Channel 4

Big Boys is back for its third and final series, and fans won’t want to miss this one.

Channel 4 has announced that the hit comedy Big Boys, created by BAFTA-winning writer Jack Rooke, will return to our screens this February.

Dylan Llewellyn, Jon Pointing, Camille Coduri, Katy Wix, Izuka Hoyle, Olisa Odele, Harriet Webb, Annette Badland and Jack Rooke make up the cast.

Watch a first trailer now…

Produced by Roughcut TV, this beloved sitcom is bowing out with a heartfelt, hilarious final season packed with friendship, romance, and the looming realities of adulthood.

The third season picks up with Jack, Danny, Peggy, and Shannon in their final year at Brent University, juggling dissertations, dating, and, in Jack’s case, the emotional devastation of Louis Walsh leaving The X Factor.

Peggy and Shannon find themselves navigating new romances and the chaos of parenthood, while Jack and Danny’s friendship faces its biggest test yet. With adulthood rapidly approaching, will the boys stick together or grow apart?

BAFTA-winning writer and creator, Jack Rooke, said: “Ten years ago I took a rather ramshackle comedy-theatre hour about grief and friendship to a damp cave at the Edinburgh Fringe and never thought a decade later it’d be a silly, sweet lil sitcom about a lad’s lad and a dweeby gay becoming best mates.

“My therapist (a close lesbian friend) suggested that Big Boys is subconsciously about me not being able to say a proper goodbye to certain people or periods of my life, and so to give this show a final send-off is a huge honour.

“I’ve known the ending since the pilot, and I hope it still represents those first Edinburgh shows but also the collaborative genius of our incredible cast, crew and creative team. I’ll be indebted to them always for giving me the funniest, happiest years making Big Boys 1-3. Thank you!”

Series one and two are available to stream now on Channel 4.