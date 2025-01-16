McDonald & Dodds cancelled after four series

It’s official – the curtain has fallen on ITV’s detective drama McDonald & Dodds.

The series, which paired Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia as an unlikely crime-solving duo in the picturesque city of Bath, has been cancelled after four series.

McDonald & Dodds Series 4

Fans hoping for a fifth series to explore the teased wedding storyline will be disappointed, as ITV has confirmed the show will not be returning.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed the cancellation to Broadcast after ratings for the latest season failed to meet the threshold for a recommission.

McDonald & Dodds had built a loyal following since its debut in 2020, with viewers charmed by its blend of intriguing mysteries and the odd-couple dynamic of Watkins’ reserved and analytical Dodds and Gouveia’s ambitious and fiery McDonald.

Alongside the main cast, which included Claire Skinner, Charlie Chambers, and Bhavik C Pankhania, the show featured an impressive roster of guest stars over the years, including Robert Lindsay, Hugh Dennis, Joanna Scanlan, Rob Brydon, Alan Davies and Pixie Lott.

McDonald & Dodds Series 3

Episode 2. Pictured: TALA GOUVEIA as DCI Lauren McDonald and JASON WATKINS as DS Dodds.

Originally titled Invisible, the show began filming its first series in the summer of 2019 and premiered in March 2020. With its unique pairing of the methodical DS Dodds, played by Jason Watkins, and the sharp yet headstrong DCI McDonald, portrayed by Tala Gouveia, the series quickly gained a loyal following.

The first season’s success in the ratings saw ITV renew the show for a second series in early 2021, followed by a third in mid-2022. The fourth series was confirmed in March 2023 and eventually aired in July 2024.

The cancellation leaves us wondering about the fate of the storyline from the fourth season finale, which hinted at McDonald accepting a marriage proposal. But it seems we’ll never know what came next.

Past episodes are streaming on ITVX.