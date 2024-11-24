The Apprentice returns for brand new series in 2025

Get ready to polish your business pitches and brace for boardroom banter—The Apprentice is officially returning for its 19th series.

The BAFTA-winning business show, fronted by Lord Sugar and his sharp-tongued advisors Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, is set to air in 2025 on BBC One and iPlayer.

The Apprentice’s Baroness Karren Brady, Lord Alan Sugar, Tim Campbell. Credit: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

With its mix of drama, entrepreneurial spirit, and Lord Sugar’s no-nonsense verdicts, it remains a TV favourite.

Eighteen ambitious candidates will go head-to-head for a shot at Lord Sugar’s coveted £250,000 investment and mentorship.

Kicking off in the Austrian Alps, the candidates will be tasked with selling ski tour packages—an icy start that promises plenty of slip-ups and surprises.

From virtual popstars to vegetable hustles, the challenges ahead sound as wild as ever. Expect Easter egg creations, corporate hospitality trips to Turkey, and even a Shakespearean twist with a bargain-hunting mission in Stratford-upon-Avon.

And then, of course, there’s Interviews Week. The top five hopefuls will face the ultimate grilling, with Lord Sugar’s trusted business allies digging deep into their pitches, plans, and poise.

Winning The Apprentice could mean launching a dream business with Lord Sugar’s backing. But the process is brutal, and one bad pitch could end in that dreaded finger-pointing dismissal.

Alongside the main show, Tom Allen is back to host The Apprentice: You’re Fired on BBC Two and iPlayer, serving up sharp comedy and even sharper analysis.

Each week, celebrity fans and business experts will weigh in on the latest boardroom dramas.