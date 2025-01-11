First look at tonight’s The Masked Singer UK (Episode 3)

The Masked Singer UK continues this Saturday evening with its third episode of the new series.

Joel Dommett returns as host, guiding us through the quirky performances of five masked celebrities hoping to keep their identities hidden.

The judging panel—Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Maya Jama, Mo Gilligan, and guest panellist Suranne Jones—will analyse every clue, voice, and costume to figure out who’s behind the masks.

With two celebs now unmasked, five contestants return to the stage for their second performance. By the end of the episode, one more star will be unmasked.

Wolf

Wolf

Pufferfish

Pufferfish

Bush

Bush

Bear

Bear

Toad In a Hole

Toad In a Hole

After each act has performed, the audience will vote for their favourite and a third contestant will be eliminated.

The Masked Singer UK continues on Saturday, 11 January at 7PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Fans eager for more won’t have to wait long after the main show wraps up.

The After Mask, hosted by Harriet Rose, provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of The Masked Singer.

Available on ITVX, YouTube, and other social platforms, this spin-off continues the excitement with games, insider tidbits from Joel, panel chatter, and unmasking interviews with the celebrity contestants.