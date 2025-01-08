The Dry renewed for third and final series

ITV has confirmed that the BAFTA-nominated comedy-drama The Dry will return for a third series on ITVX in 2026.

The announcement follows the success of its second series, which will premiere on ITV1 from Sunday, 12 January, after already amassing 2 million streams on ITVX since its release in 2024.

With a combined 8.2 million streams across its first two series, The Dry has proven to be a standout hit for ITVX and RTÉ, captivating audiences with its mix of humour, heartbreak, and family drama.

The Dry. Pictured: ROISIN GALLAGHER as Shiv (c) Element Pictures/Screen Ireland/ITV

The third series promises to dig even deeper into the complex dynamics of the Sheridan family. Recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan, played by Roisin Gallagher, is at the heart of a shocking revelation that unearths a long-buried family secret.

This twist threatens to unravel already fragile relationships and forces the Sheridans to confront their past like never before. As destructive patterns emerge, Shiv must face the ultimate question: what if the real problem in her life is… herself?

Writer Nancy Harris said: “I am truly thrilled The Dry is coming back for another round with Shiv and the Sheridan family. It’s been a joy to work with Paddy Breathnach, Emma Norton and this truly gifted ensemble cast to tell this story.

“Season 3 digs into the roots of the Sheridans dysfunctional dynamic, unearthing long held secrets and taking our characters in new and unexpected directions. It’s going to be a wild ride and we can’t wait to share it with our audience.”

The third series sees the return of award-winning playwright Nancy Harris (Dates) and director Paddy Breathnach (Viva, Rosie). Element Pictures once again helms the production, in collaboration with RTÉ, Fís Eireann/Screen Ireland, and ITV Studios.

Roisin Gallagher will reprise her role as Shiv, and the regular cast is expected to return, with further casting announcements to come.