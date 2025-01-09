ITV has announced its new and returning dramas for 2025, and it’s a feast for TV lovers.

From gripping murder mysteries to tense psychological thrillers, the lineup promises something for everyone. Here’s what’s coming to your screens in the upcoming months.

Unforgotten Series 6

UNFORGOTTEN. Pictured: SINEAD KEENAN as DCI Jessica James and SANJEEV BHASKAR as DI Sunny Khan.

The award-winning cold case drama returns Sunday, 9 February with Sinéad Keenan and Sanjeev Bhaskar reprising their roles as DCI Jess James and DI Sunny Khan.

This time, the duo investigates dismembered human remains discovered on Whitney Marsh. New faces include Victoria Hamilton, MyAnna Buring, and Max Fairley, while familiar cast members like Jordan Long and Carolina Main rejoin the team. As Jess and Sunny piece together the mystery, viewers will uncover the interconnected lives of a diverse new set of characters.

Protection

New drama Protection stars Siobhan Finneran as DI Liz Nyles, a witness protection officer who finds herself at the centre of a conspiracy.

While juggling a demanding family life, Liz becomes embroiled in a corruption scandal that threatens everything she holds dear. With questions about her secret lover’s motives and her own unit’s integrity, Liz risks everything to uncover the truth. Expect plenty of twists and tension as Liz navigates this dangerous web.

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story

Lucy Boynton as Ruth Ellis. Credit: ITV/ Des Willie

Lucy Boynton takes the lead as Ruth Ellis in this retelling of the last woman to be hanged in the UK.

Based on Carol Ann Lee’s biography, this four-part drama dives into the toxic relationships and societal pressures that led to Ruth’s conviction. With a stellar supporting cast, including Toby Jones and Juliet Stevenson, this promises to be a harrowing but compelling watch.

Karen Pirie Series 2

Karen Pirie. Pictured: LAUREN LYLE as DS Karen Pirie.

Lauren Lyle returns as the fearless investigator Karen Pirie.

This series adapts Val McDermid’s A Darker Domain and delves into the 40-year-old mystery of a wealthy heiress and her son who vanished in 1984. When new evidence emerges, Karen and her team must unravel the dark secrets surrounding one of Scotland’s most infamous cases.

Out There

MARTIN CLUNES as Nathan Williams and LOUIS ASHBOURNE SERKIS as Johnny Williams

Martin Clunes stars as a farmer battling the spread of county lines drug operations in rural Britain.

Set in the stunning Welsh countryside, this hard-hitting drama explores the devastating impact of urban crime on a peaceful farming community. Written by Ed Whitmore, it’s a story of resilience and the fight to protect one’s home.

Playing Nice

Adapted from JP Delaney’s bestseller, this psychological thriller stars James Norton, Niamh Algar, and Jessica Brown Findlay.

Two couples discover their toddlers were switched at birth, setting off a chain of events filled with betrayal, suspicion, and heartbreak. Set against a stunning Cornish backdrop, this drama unpacks the lengths people will go to protect their families.

The Bay Series 5

The Bay. Pictured: MARSHA THOMASON as DS Jenn Townsend and DANIEL RYAN as DI Tony Manning. Credit: Jonathan Birch / © Tall Story Pictures 2023

Marsha Thomason returns as DS Jenn Townsend in ITV’s gritty seaside drama The Bay.

This season, the team investigates the murder of a university student while Jenn struggles with her own grief following her father’s death. With family tensions high and a divided student community, this series promises emotional depth alongside its usual high-stakes drama.

Grantchester Series 9

DI Geordie Keating [Robson Green] and Reverend Alphy Kotteram [Rishi Nair].

Tom Brittney says goodbye to Reverend Will Davenport, making way for Rishi Nair as the new vicar, Alphy Kotteram, in Grantchester’s new series.

Set in 1961, the series explores faith, love, and morality as Alphy and Detective Geordie Keating team up to solve Grantchester’s latest mysteries. From deadly circuses to hostile historians, this series is as charming as ever.

The Dry Series 2

Roisin Gallagher returns as recovering alcoholic Shiv Sheridan in this comedy-drama.

Set seven months after the first series, the Sheridans are adjusting to a new normal—or are they? With family dysfunction still lurking beneath the surface, expect plenty of laughs and emotional depth.