Filming has kicked off for the eagerly-awaited second series of the cold-case murder drama Karen Pirie.

Based on Val McDermid’s novel A Darker Domain, the new series sees Lauren Lyle reprise her role as the fearless Scottish investigator, Karen Pirie. Lauren recently bagged the Best Actress Television and the Audience Award for Favourite Scot on Screen at BAFTA Scotland for her role in the first series.

Joining her once again are Chris Jenks as DC Jason ‘Mint’ Murray, Zach Wyatt as DS Phil Parhatka, Steve John Shepherd as DCS Lees, Emer Kenny as River Wilde, and Rakhee Thakrar as Bel Richmond. The team will dive into the 1984 kidnapping case of heiress Catriona Grant and her baby son.

In addition to the returning cast, the series welcomes newcomers Saskia Ashdown as DC Isla Stark, James Cosmo and Frances Tomelty as Catriona’s parents, Sir Broderick and Mary Grant, and John Michie as Fergus Sinclair, the father of Cat’s son Adam.

Flashbacks to 1984 feature Julia Brown as Catriona Grant, with Mark Rowley, Kat Ronney, Conor Berry, and Stuart Campbell playing pivotal roles in the case. Jamie Michie, Madeleine Worrall, and Jack Stewart portray younger versions of the Grant family, with Thoren Ferguson and Helena Katamba as the original investigators DI Anderson and DC Laurel Blair.

The plot centres on the high-profile kidnapping of Catriona Grant and her son, which initially appeared politically motivated. Despite an extensive investigation and media frenzy, the case went cold when the kidnappers vanished without a trace.

Forty years later, a man’s body is found, prompting Karen Pirie to secretly reopen the case. With new evidence in hand, Karen strives to solve one of Scotland’s most notorious mysteries, all while contending with growing media scrutiny. What really happened to Cat Grant and why are there efforts to keep it under wraps?

The new three-parter will air on ITV1 and be available for streaming on ITVX.

Writer and Executive Producer, Emer Kenny said: “I’ve never related to a character more than Karen Pirie. When she’s laughing, I’m laughing. When she’s stressed, I’m stressed. When she turns to drink… well, you get the idea.

“So I’m delighted to be bringing her back to your screens, now a Detective Inspector with more power, more confidence, and some of the same iconic sweater vests. We have a dazzling cast, an heroic crew, and epic plot-twists. If Karen Pirie isn’t already your favourite detective, I promise she will be soon.”