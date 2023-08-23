Keanu Reeves brings Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story to Disney+ - first look

Disney+ has revealed a first look at new documentary Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story featuring Keanu Reeves.

The four-part series, fronted by the Hollywood star tells the remarkable story of how, in 2009, competing in the most expensive and technologically advanced racing series on Earth, the impossible happened.

An understaffed, under financed and independent team won the World Championship – with a team that cost just £1.

A teaser shares: “Go behind the scenes of this Formula 1 fairytale with the people who were there – on the track, in the garage and the boardroom – giving their own thrilling versions of a miraculous year.

“Expect exclusive access to the F1 archives – much of it previously unseen – from a year that global sport will never forget, with contributions from British F1 driver Jenson Button and Ross Brawn, who led the team to victory.”

The series will premiere on Disney+ later this year with a release date to be confirmed.

Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story is a North One production developed and produced by showrunner Simon Hammerson and directed by 2022 Broadcast best sports documentary winner Daryl Goodrich. Executive Producers are Keanu Reeves, Sean Doyle and Neil Duncanson.