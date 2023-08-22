Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story first look at new Disney+ series

Coleen Rooney The Real Wagatha Story. Coleen Rooney as herself in Coleen Rooney The Real Wagatha Story. Credit. Ben Blackall/Disney+ 2023.

Disney+ has unveiled a sneak peek of its upcoming documentary series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

The series will provide an inside look into this captivating narrative through exclusive access Coleen Rooney, along with interviews featuring family, friends, and key figures involved in the subsequent legal proceedings.

This documentary unravels one of the most significant tabloid stories in the UK over the past decade, delving into how Coleen transformed into an amateur online detective to uncover the truth behind the continuous appearance of private stories involving her and her family in the media.

The three-part series delves into the events leading up to her viral Instagram post that ‘broke the Internet,’ as well as her successful defence in one of the UK’s most high-profile High Court defamation cases of recent times.

Beyond the legal battle, the documentary also explores how Coleen has navigated life in the public eye for the past two decades. Renowned as a prominent British celebrity and the wife of England’s record-holding footballer Wayne Rooney, her journey unfolds onscreen.

A release date for Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story on Disney+ is to be confirmed.

Produced by Dorothy Street Pictures and Lorton Entertainment, this Disney+ documentary boasts an executive producing team including Julia Nottingham, Emma Tutty, Sam Starbuck, Julian Bird, Ed Barratt, and Paul Stretford. The series is directed and produced by Lucy Bowden.

