ITV has announced new comedy G’wed coming to its ITVX streaming service in 2024.

Set in Liverpool and filmed entirely on location, in and around the city, the series will feature an exciting cast of fresh, young local talent.

A teaser shares “G’wed is an uplifting, heart-warming and hilarious portrayal of teenagers today and how they view the world.

“It delves into the working class culture of “surviving with a sense of humour”. The distinctive voice of Liverpool and the lived experience of the kids from the city will be at the heart of this comedy, tackling big issues like grief, sex, diversity and class differences with a wicked sense of humour.

“From Reece, the anti-hero at the heart of the show, a superficially misbehaving, potty-mouthed lad, who constantly surprises, whether that be quoting Mother Teresa, his knowledge of the work of John Steinbeck or his incredibly mature take on grief, to Aimee – ferociously determined, go-getting and emotionally mature – G’wed showcases a part of the country, and a bunch of characters, that you rarely see on TV”

The six-part series will start filming over the summer and premiere on ITVX in 2024.

Writer Danny Kenny said: “Being from a working-class background I’m fascinated by how your upbringing can shape you, so it’s really important to me that the show challenges stereotypes, I want each character to constantly surprise, reflecting a more genuine and well-rounded take on the people of Liverpool.”

ITV’s Head of Comedy, Nana Hughes added: “G’wed sees an extremely exciting group of new talent hit our screens, most of whom will be seen for the first time. Danny captures youthful working class banter perfectly.”

