Ahsoka release date and trailer revealed for new Star Wars series on Disney+

Disney+ has revealed a first look at new Star Wars series Ahsoka.

Today at Star Wars Celebration in London, Disney+ and Lucasfilm unveiled the thrilling teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Disney+ original series.

Starring Rosario Dawson in the title role and set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

Ahsoka will debut exclusively on Disney+ in August 2023.

In addition to Dawson, “Ahsoka” stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla. The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

