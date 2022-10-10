Crime series two cast revealed as hit drama comes to ITVX

Casting has been revealed for the second series of Irvine Welsh’s Crime which will come to ITV’s new streaming service.

Crime stars Dougray Scott (Mission Impossible 2, Twin Town, My Week with Marilyn) as troubled detective, Ray Lennox, adapted from the best-selling novel by one of Scotland’s greatest ever writers, Irvine Welsh.

Alongside Scott, the cast of series two will see Ken Stott (Rebus, The Missing) and Joanna Vanderham (Dancing on the Edge) who reprise their roles as Chief Superintendent Bob Toal and DS Amanda Drummond.

John Simm (Grace, Doctor Who) and Derek Riddell (Silent Witness) also return for the second season, which also sees Dougray Scott’s son Gabriel Scott (House of Dragon) appearing alongside his father.

Also on the cast for the second outing are Rebecca Root (The Queen’s Gambit), David Elliot (Kajaki), Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad, Pact), Fiona Bell (Shetland) Sarah McCardie (It’s A Sin), Brian McCardie (Murphy’s Law), John McLarnon (Outlander), Ewan Miller (Skin) and Gordon Morris (The Forgotten).

A teaser shares: “In the second season of Crime, Ray Lennox is ready to return to the fray at Edinburgh Serious Crimes, keen to prove he is fully recovered from his breakdown induced by bringing Mr Confectioner to justice. But he’s surprised to find that it’s all change: Bob Toal has lost his mojo, while Amanda Drummond is newly promoted. And there are two new faces on the team in the form of the devious Tommy Stark and failed actor Norrie Erskine.

“When one of Lennox’s former colleagues is attacked, Lennox and Drummond quickly realise that all is not as it seems as they become embroiled in a case about vengeance, identity and social justice. The attack is linked to a gruesome attempted murder on a high-ranking establishment figure at a posh hotel which has been hushed up from the police. As Lennox investigates via Edinburgh’s saunas, crack dens and poshest hotels, he finds doors slammed in his face; there is an Establishment cover up at play.

“It’s not until the killer targets one of Lennox’s own team that the pieces start to fall into place. Tracing the motivation back to an unsavoury incident 30 years ago, Lennox begins to realise that there is more to this case than meets the eye and the killer he has been chasing may not be the driving force behind these murders after all.”

Irvine Welsh said: “I loved working on the first season of Crime, and Dean Cavanagh and myself are already having a blast developing scripts for the second series. It was wonderful to work with such a talented cast and we hope to push those memorable characters further this time. No more Mister Nice Guy from Dean and I.”

Dougray Scott added: “I’m thrilled that I get to continue playing this complex and dynamic character, and to once again get to work with this magnificent creative team. Season 2 takes us even deeper into Lennox’s past, and helps us understand his persona even more. I couldn’t be happier!”

Filming for the show is underway with a release date to be announced.

