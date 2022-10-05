The Flatshare TV series first look as show comes to Paramount+

A first look at new TV series The Flatshare on Paramount+ has been revealed.

The six-part romantic comedy has been adapted from Beth O’Leary’s bestselling book.

Jessica Brown Findlay (Brave New World, Harlots, The Hanging Sun) and Anthony Welsh (Pure, Master of None, The Great) star as Tiffany and Leon, two cash-strapped London twentysomethings who share a bed. The catch is – Tiffany and Leon have never met and, if their plan works out, they never will.

Tiffany (Jessica Brown Finlay)

A teaser shares: “Recovering from a controlling relationship, Tiffany spends her days earning minimum wage for minimum appreciation on a viral news website, while Leon works nightshifts in a hospice getting life advice from a terminally ill tween as he tries to free his wrongfully jailed brother. But, as the Post-it Notes start to fly and each gets unexpectedly drawn into the other’s messy, complex life, an attraction evolves backwards.

“The question is – can you really fall in love with a person you’ve never set eyes on?”

Jessica Brown Findlay said: Working on The Flatshare, bringing Tiff and Leon to Rom-com life alongside the BRILLIANT Anthony Welsh was a dream come true. We can’t wait for you all to get a set of keys cut and come join us!

Anthony Welsh added: I had so much fun making The Flatshare and working with Jessie was a dream. We had such a great cast and crew bringing this world to life and I’m looking forward to sharing our flat with everyone.

Leon (Anthony Welsh)

The Paramount+ original series also stars Bart Edwards (The Witcher, State of Happiness, Unreal) as Tiffany’s ex-boyfriend Justin and Shaq B. Grant (The Box, Gangs of London) as Leon’s brother Richie. Shaniqua Okwok (It’s a Sin, Wolfe) and Jonah Hauer-King (World on Fire, The Little Mermaid) play Tiffany’s best friends Maia and Mo. Klariza Clayton (Lovesick, Skins) plays Leon’s girlfriend Kay and Gina Bramhill (Us, Sherlock, Brief Encounters) plays Tiffany’s co-worker Rachel.

The series will be released in the UK later this year with a release date to be confirmed.