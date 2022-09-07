Netflix has announced a reboot of children’s favourite Teletubbies.

The show originally debuted in 1997, running to 2001 on the BBC. A revival series ran from 2015 and 2018 on Cbeebies.

Now Netflix is bringing the series back once again with 26 new episodes set to premiere from 14 November 2022.

Described as a “21st century refresh” of the show, the new Teletubbies will feature Tituss Burgess.

A teaser shares: “Join colorful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series, now narrated by Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

“Each episode includes new, original Tummy Tales songs that will have the entire family dancing along!”

Tummy Tales will be hosted by: Julia Pulo while the Teletubbies Performers are Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington and Jeremiah Krage.

The series is one of a number announced today by Netflix for its preschool slate.

Teletubbies will join CoComelon, Gabby’s Dollhouse, Princess Power and Spirit Rangers on the streamer throughout the next twelve months.

More on: Netflix Streaming