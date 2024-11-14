First Look at new BBC drama Miss Austen starring Keeley Hawes

The BBC has just revealed new images for Miss Austen, its much-anticipated adaptation of Gill Hornby’s acclaimed novel, starring Keeley Hawes as Cassandra Austen.

This four-part drama will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025, aligning with the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth.

Miss Austen: Isabella Fowle (ROSE LESLIE), Cassandra Austen (KEELEY HAWES), Dinah (MIRREN MACK), Mary Austen (JESSICA HYNES). Credit: BBC/Robert Viglasky

Miss Austen: Isabella Fowle (ROSE LESLIE). Credit: BBC/Robert Viglasky

Adapted by BAFTA-winning writer Andrea Gibb, Miss Austen dives into one of the lesser-known chapters of the Austen family story, focusing on Cassandra Austen’s decision to burn many of her sister Jane’s private letters.

Reimagined as a poignant story of sisterly devotion, the drama sheds light on Cassandra’s fierce loyalty and personal sacrifice, all while creating a narrative as rich and intricate as any of Jane Austen’s own novels.

Miss Austen: Mr. Lidderdale (ALFRED ENOCH). Credit: BBC/Robert Viglasky

Miss Austen: Cassy Austen (SYNNØVE KARLSEN), Jane Austen (PATSY FERRAN). Credit: BBC/Robert Viglasky

In Miss Austen, Cassandra is portrayed as a character of deep resolve, navigating a quest to preserve her sister’s legacy while grappling with her own past and the bittersweet memories it holds.

The newly released pictures feature Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Line of Duty) as Cassandra and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) as Isabella Fowle, Cassandra’s niece by marriage.

Miss Austen: Cassy Austen (SYNNØVE KARLSEN), Mrs. Austen (PHYLLIS LOGAN), Jane Austen (PATSY FERRAN). Credit: BBC/Robert Viglasky

Miss Austen: Tom Fowle (CALAM LYNCH). Credit: BBC/Robert Viglasky

The story, set in 1830, follows Cassandra’s journey to Isabella’s home following the death of Isabella’s father.

While ostensibly there to help Isabella, Cassandra’s real mission is to find a hidden trove of letters from her late sister Jane, letters that she fears could damage Jane’s posthumous reputation if made public.

Miss Austen: Kane Austen (PATSY FERRAN), Eliza Fowle (MADELEINE WALKER), Cassy Austen (SYNNØVE KARLSEN), Young Mary (LIV HILL). Credit: BBC/Robert Viglasky

Miss Austen: Henry Hobday (MAX IRONS). Credit: BBC/Robert Viglasky

In this drama, flashbacks bring us into Cassandra’s memories, where Synnøve Karlsen portrays a young Cassy and Patsy Ferran brings Jane Austen to life, capturing the emotional undercurrents and family dynamics that influenced Jane’s writing.

Miss Austen premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025.