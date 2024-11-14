First Look at new BBC drama Miss Austen starring Keeley Hawes

The BBC has just revealed new images for Miss Austen, its much-anticipated adaptation of Gill Hornby’s acclaimed novel, starring Keeley Hawes as Cassandra Austen.
This four-part drama will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025, aligning with the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth.
Adapted by BAFTA-winning writer Andrea Gibb, Miss Austen dives into one of the lesser-known chapters of the Austen family story, focusing on Cassandra Austen’s decision to burn many of her sister Jane’s private letters.
Reimagined as a poignant story of sisterly devotion, the drama sheds light on Cassandra’s fierce loyalty and personal sacrifice, all while creating a narrative as rich and intricate as any of Jane Austen’s own novels.
In Miss Austen, Cassandra is portrayed as a character of deep resolve, navigating a quest to preserve her sister’s legacy while grappling with her own past and the bittersweet memories it holds.
The newly released pictures feature Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Line of Duty) as Cassandra and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) as Isabella Fowle, Cassandra’s niece by marriage.
The story, set in 1830, follows Cassandra’s journey to Isabella’s home following the death of Isabella’s father.
While ostensibly there to help Isabella, Cassandra’s real mission is to find a hidden trove of letters from her late sister Jane, letters that she fears could damage Jane’s posthumous reputation if made public.
In this drama, flashbacks bring us into Cassandra’s memories, where Synnøve Karlsen portrays a young Cassy and Patsy Ferran brings Jane Austen to life, capturing the emotional undercurrents and family dynamics that influenced Jane’s writing.
Miss Austen premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2025.
