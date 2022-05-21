All episodes of Glee to stream on Disney+ from 1 June

All seasons of Glee are coming to Disney+!

The New Directions are back with all episodes of the hit musical series coming this summer.

Glee will drop on Disney+ and Hulu (in the US) from 1 June 2022.

Glee first made its debut in 2009 and ran for a total of six seasons until 2015, following the students of an American high school show choir (glee club).

The main cast included Lea Michele as Rachel Berry, Matthew Morrison as Will Schuester, Jane Lynch as Sue Sylvester, Cory Monteith as Finn Hudson, Chris Colfer as Kurt Hummel, Amber Riley as Mercedes Jones, Kevin McHale as Artie Abrams, Jenna Ushkowitz as Tina Cohen-Chang, Dianna Agron as Quinn Fabray, Naya Rivera as Santana Lopez and Heather Morris as Brittany Pierce.

The show also featured numerous guest stars and cameos including Idina Menzel, Kristen Chenoweth, Jonathan Groff, Olivia Newton-John, Britney Spears, Patti LuPone, Lindsay Lohan, Adam Lambert and Andrew Rannells.

Alongside the main series, Glee also released a concert movie filmed on its live tour while in 2010 reality show The Glee Project saw budding performers compete for a role in the series.

While the show had plenty of critics it proved a ratings hit and picked up numerous awards including 6 Emmys and 4 Golden Globes together with Grammy, Brit and BAFTA nominations.

During its run songs performed on Glee dominated the charts with a total of 754 musical performances leading to more than 200 entries in the Billboard charts - more than any other act until 2020 when Drake took the record.