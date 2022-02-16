Culprits: Cast revealed for new British drama coming to Disney+

Casting has been revealed for Disney+ original series Culprits.

The new eight-part British crime drama is described as a "darkly funny, whip-smart series about the aftermath of a heist"

"The crew have gone their separate ways but someone is coming after them one by one," a teaser shares.

The cast will feature Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Generation, Candyman) who will play the lead role of Joe are Gemma Arterton (The King’s Man, Summerland) who plays Dianne, Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Cruella) who plays Officer, Niamh Algar (Deceit, Raised by Wolves) who plays Psycho, Kamel El Basha (The Insult) who plays Youssef, newcomer Tara Abboud who plays Azar, Kevin Vidal (Strays, Working Moms) who plays Jules, Ned Dennehy (The Peripheral, Good Omens) who plays Devil and Eddie Izzard (Victoria and Abdul, Six Minutes to Midnight) who plays Vincent.

The series comes from acclaimed executive producer Stephen Garrett (The Undoing; The Night Manager) and film-maker J Blakeson (I Care A Lot, The Disappearance of Alice Creed).

Directors for the series are J Blakeson and Claire Oakley (“Make Up”) who will be directing five and three episodes, respectively.

Filming on the show is currently underway.

Culprits will come to Star on Disney+ with a release date to be announced.