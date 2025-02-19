The BBC has announced that Agatha Christie’s Towards Zero will premiere on Sunday, March 2, with all three episodes dropping on BBC iPlayer from 6 AM.

For those who prefer weekly viewing, the series will also debut on BBC One at 9 PM that night and continue weekly on Sundays.

Based on one of Agatha Christie’s classic mysteries, this new adaptation comes from BAFTA-nominated writer Rachel Bennette (NW) and Olivier Award-winning director Sam Yates (Magpie).

Watch the trailer now…

A Star-Studded Mystery

The newly released 30-second trailer gives a glimpse into Towards Zero’s world, a 1936 English seaside estate brimming with secrets. The cast includes:

Anjelica Huston as Lady Tressilian, the formidable hostess

as Lady Tressilian, the formidable hostess Matthew Rhys as Inspector Leach, the detective on the case

as Inspector Leach, the detective on the case Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Nevile Strange, a British tennis star caught in a scandalous love triangle

as Nevile Strange, a British tennis star caught in a scandalous love triangle Ella Lily Hyland as Audrey, Nevile’s ex-wife

as Audrey, Nevile’s ex-wife Mimi Keene as Kay, Nevile’s new wife

as Kay, Nevile’s new wife Clarke Peters as Mr. Treves, the family lawyer

as Mr. Treves, the family lawyer Anjana Vasan, Jack Farthing, Adam Hugill, and Grace Doherty round out the ensemble

The Plot

After a high-profile divorce, Nevile Strange and his ex-wife Audrey make the shocking decision to spend a summer together at Gull’s Point, the coastal estate of Nevile’s aunt, Lady Tressilian. Tensions simmer as old wounds resurface, and with a house full of clashing personalities—including a mysterious valet, an exiled cousin, and a sharp-eyed orphan—murder is inevitable.

With jealousy, deceit, and hidden grudges at play, Inspector Leach must unravel the tangled web before more lives are lost.

Towards Zero follows 2023’s Murder is Easy, which was one of the UK’s most-watched new dramas, averaging 7 million viewers.

Filmed in Bristol and along the Devon coast, Towards Zero brings another gripping Christie mystery to life.

Catch the full series on BBC iPlayer from March 2 or tune in weekly on BBC One at 9 PM.

Want more Agatha Christie? Previous adaptations are available now on BBC iPlayer.