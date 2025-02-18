ITV’s hit crime drama The Bay is back for its fifth series, bringing more mystery, drama and emotional twists to Morecambe.

Who’s back in the cast?

Marsha Thomason returns as DS Jenn Townsend, Morecambe MIU’s dedicated Family Liaison Officer. She’s joined by familiar faces:

Daniel Ryan as DI Tony Manning

as DI Tony Manning Erin Shanagher as DS Karen Hobson

as DS Karen Hobson Andrew Dowbiggin as DS James Clarke

as DS James Clarke Barry Sloane as Chris Fischer, Jenn’s partner

Jenn’s family remains a central focus, with David Carpenter and Emme Hayes reprising their roles as her children, Conor and Maddie. Georgia Scholes is back as Chris’s daughter, Erin, while Suzanne Packer (Casualty, Keeping Faith) joins as Jenn’s mother, Anne.

A new murder, a new investigation… but the past is never far behind.

Series 5 of The Bay is on its way. Are you ready?@_DanielRyan #TheBay pic.twitter.com/Dg5djeWBwb — ITV (@ITV) February 18, 2025

New faces in Morecambe

Season 5 introduces some fresh talent:

Olwen May (Happy Valley, Trying) joins the MIU team

(Happy Valley, Trying) joins the MIU team Guest stars include Leanne Best (The Walk-In, Cold Feet), Neil Maskell (Hijack, Kill List), David Troughton (New Tricks), Stephen Wight (I May Destroy You) and Ceallach Spellman (White Lines)

(The Walk-In, Cold Feet), (Hijack, Kill List), (New Tricks), (I May Destroy You) and (White Lines) One of the biggest additions? Derry Girls and The Full Monty star Tara Lynne O’Neill, who plays Sinead, DI Tony Manning’s new partner

What’s the plot of series 5?

Jenn is back at work after her father’s death, but there’s little time to grieve—her latest case is about to shake Morecambe to its core.

Here’s a glimpse at what’s coming:

Episode 1 – Jenn struggles with grief but is pulled into a new investigation.

– Jenn struggles with grief but is pulled into a new investigation. Episode 2 – Rising tensions within the victim’s family lead to shocking accusations.

– Rising tensions within the victim’s family lead to shocking accusations. Episode 3 – A major breakthrough adds pressure to the MIU, but answers remain elusive.

– A major breakthrough adds pressure to the MIU, but answers remain elusive. Episode 4 – Bureaucratic red tape slows things down, forcing a fresh approach.

– Bureaucratic red tape slows things down, forcing a fresh approach. Episode 5 – A new SIO takes over, while Jenn’s personal struggles start affecting her home life.

– A new SIO takes over, while Jenn’s personal struggles start affecting her home life. Episode 6 – As secrets unravel, Jenn faces a life-changing choice about her future.

The Bay returns this March on ITV1.