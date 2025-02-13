Mitchell & Webb return with new sketch show

David Mitchell and Robert Webb are making a bold return to British sketch comedy with a brand-new Channel 4 series.

The duo, best known for Peep Show and That Mitchell and Webb Look, will lead the six-part series, which merges classic sketch comedy with fresh talent.

Joining them is an ensemble cast of next-generation comedy stars, including Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Lara Ricote, Stevie Martin and Krystal Evans.

The show will also feature a team of both established and up-and-coming comedy writers.

David Mitchell and Robert Webb say: “When Channel 4 asked us to do another sketch show we were startled, bemused and available. It’s a perilous time for the industry and so it’s our hope that relaunching the trickiest genre of comedy is a brilliant piece of counterintuitive commissioning.

“And we’re confident that unlike Roger Moore with his shoe on the bonnet of a car teetering on the edge of a cliff in For Your Eyes Only [REPLACE WITH 21ST CENTURY REFERENCE?] we’re not about to give British TV comedy a final lethal nudge into the abyss.”

They added: “We’re looking forward to working with our brilliant new cast despite their youth and talent and would like to encourage viewers to watch the advert break carefully and do their best to buy something. It doesn’t have to be a car but, you know, a box of chocolates or an app or something.”