The brilliant but socially awkward Professor Jasper Tempest is returning for another series!

ITV has officially confirmed that Professor T will be back for a fifth series, with Ben Miller once again stepping into the role of the sharp-minded criminologist.

JULIET STEVENSON as Dr Helena Goldberg and BEN MILLER as Professor T.

Miller, known for Death in Paradise and Bridgerton, will don his signature (and undoubtedly warm) tweed suits once more.

Also returning are Frances de la Tour as his formidable mother, Adelaide, Juliet Stevenson as psychologist Dr. Helena Goldberg, and Zoe Wanamaker as his no-nonsense aunt, Zelda Radclyffe.

Detectives Barney White, Sunetra Sarker and Rhian Blundell are also back. The new series will feature six episodes, with cases ranging from a brutal boxing match gone wrong to mysterious deaths at a luxury spa.

Ben Miller said: “I’m beyond thrilled that we will soon be breaking ground on a fifth series of Professor T. Working with such a talented cast and crew is a joy that even a heavy woollen suit can’t stifle, and I can’t wait for audiences to see the treats we’ve got in store for them in Series 4 later this year, when the Professor tackles his most baffling case yet: romance.

“The fact that audiences worldwide have embraced the show so warmly is hugely rewarding, and we’re already brimming with ideas to make Series 5 even more quirky, heartfelt, and surprising. Here’s to another season of baffling crime, dreaming spires, and ironing that tweed…”

Series 4 of Professor T is set to air later this year on ITV1 and ITVX in the UK. The show is available on PBS in the US as well as BritBox internationally.