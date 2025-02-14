New Russell T Davies drama Tip Toe coming to Channel 4

Russell T Davies is returning to Channel 4 with a powerful new drama, Tip Toe, a five-part series that explores the rising threats facing the LGBTQ+ community today.

Tip Toe will examine how prejudice is creeping back into society, weaponised in ways that blur truth and lies, creating an atmosphere of growing tension.

The story follows Leo and Clive, two neighbours in Manchester. Leo runs a bar on Canal Street, while Clive is an electrician with two teenage sons. But as life seems to be settling down, the world around them grows increasingly divided.

Words become weapons, opinions turn radical, and the two neighbours spiral into a dangerous rivalry. This gripping suburban thriller, underscored with Davies’ trademark wit and humour, explores how once-safe spaces can be upended by fear and hostility.

Produced by Quay Street Productions and executive produced by Nicola Shindler, the series will be directed by Peter Hoar (It’s A Sin, The Last of Us, Nolly).

Russell T Davies, writer and creator said: “It’s my honour to combine my old home, Channel 4, with my second home, Canal Street. This is a show I had to write because the world is getting stranger, tougher and darker, and frankly, the fight is on.”

Nicola Shindler, Executive Producer, added: “I am so pleased to be back working with Russell at Channel 4, and to be given the chance to tell such an important story. Tip Toe is not just a timely drama, but a captivating story shot through with Russell’s brilliant wit, warmth and devastating poignancy.”