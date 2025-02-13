The makers of The Traitors reveal new twisted show

Channel 4 is set to give away a fortune in its brand-new reality series, The Inheritance.

Produced by the team behind The Traitors UK and Squid Game: The Challenge, this high-stakes social experiment will see contestants battle for a share of a vast fortune – if they can convince everyone else they deserve it.

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman. Credit: BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge

Twelve strangers will arrive at a grand English country estate, drawn in by the promise of a life-changing payday.

The money comes from a mysterious and glamorous benefactor known only as The Deceased, who has left video messages guiding the players from beyond the grave.

To access the fortune, contestants must work together to complete a series of challenges. The better they perform, the more money is released. But only one player can walk away with the full inheritance.

To win, they must convince the others that they alone should receive the cash, using wit, willpower, charm and ruthless strategy.

Steve Handley, Channel 4’s Head of Reality & Entertainment, said: “The Inheritance isn’t just a battle of strategy, alliances, and inevitable betrayals – it’s a cocktail of drama, jeopardy, and outright mischief that Reality fans love.

“I can’t wait to see how our players handle the challenges, the twists, and a few sneaky surprises.”

Tim Harcourt, Studio Lambert’s Chief Creative Officer, added: “We often work together in life and yet some team-members seem to get so much more than others.

“This incredible game – part Knives Out, part Succession – can finally show us why this happens… and what better way to explore the notions of fairness and entitlement than through the delicious prism of a fight over a will.”