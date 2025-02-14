Cast revealed for Murder Before Evensong TV series

Casting has been announced the upcoming murder mystery drama, Murder Before Evensong.

Starring Matthew Lewis, the six-episode series is based on the Sunday Times best-selling novel by British author Reverend Richard Coles and is set to air later this year.

Lewis takes on the lead role of Canon Daniel Clement, with a stellar supporting cast including Amanda Redman (New Tricks) as his mother Audrey, Amit Shah (Happy Valley) as DS Neil Vanloo, Adam James (The Day of the Jackal) as Bernard De Floures, Meghan Treadway (One Day) as Honor De Floures and Marion Bailey (The Crown) as Kath.

They are joined by Amanda Hadingue (Kaos), Tamzin Outhwaite (The Wives), Francis Magee (Kin) and Nina Toussaint-White (Showtrial).

Set in the quiet parish of Champton, the story follows Canon Daniel Clement as he shares his rectory with his outspoken and fearless mother, Audrey and his two dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda.

When Daniel proposes installing a lavatory in the church, the parish is unexpectedly divided, revealing long-buried tensions. But when a body is found stabbed in the neck with a pair of secateurs, village secrets begin to unravel.

As more bodies pile up, Daniel must hold his fractured community together—while also helping to catch a killer.

Filming is now underway in the West Midlands, UK, supported by the West Midlands Production Fund.

Murder Before Evensong will air on Channel 5 in the UK and Acorn TV worldwide.