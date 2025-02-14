Cast revealed for The Madame Blanc Mysteries series 4

Channel 5 has unveiled a line up of guest stars set to appear in the upcoming fourth series of The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

The hit crime drama created by and starring Sally Lindsay will return the charming world of Sainte Victoire, filled with antiques, mystery, murder and plenty of sunshine.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries: L Steve Edge plays Dom Hayes R Sally Lindsay plays Jean White

Following the Christmas Special, which aired on Christmas Eve 2024, fans can look forward to a fresh set of cases when the show returns in March.

Returning guest stars include Paul Chuckle (Paul Elliott), who has played Gloria’s father Trevor since the first series, as well as Les Dennis and Stephen Bailey, who previously appeared in series 2 and 3, respectively.

New guest stars making their debut in series 4 include Samantha Power (Coronation Street, Brassic), Charlie Condou (Holby City, Unforgotten), Richard Blackwood (EastEnders, Death in Paradise), Danny Hatchard (Our Girl, EastEnders), Graeme Hawley (Finding Alice), Lorraine Burroughs (Top Boy, and Edward MacLiam (Cucumber).

Sally Lindsay returns as Jean White, navigating both mysteries and her budding romance with Dom Hayes (Steve Edge).

Sue Vincent reprises her role as Gloria Beaushaw, alongside series favourites Robin Askwith, Sue Holderness, Alex Gaumond as Chief of Police André Caron and Tony Robinson as Dom’s Uncle Patrick.

Sally Lindsay said: “I am very proud to say that yet again Ste. Victoire has attracted a plethora of brilliant guest stars and we have been blown away with how their talent has lifted our scripts off the page.

“We also welcome back some of our beloved semi-regulars so have fun in the sunshine with all the regular gang. We can’t wait for you to meet our brand-new characters as well as catching up with what our permanent residents are up to as well as working out 6 brand new mysteries with Jean.”

The Madame Blanc Mysteries returns this March on Channel 5 in the UK and will broadcast on Acorn TV in the US.