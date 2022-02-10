Futurama is back! New series will come to Disney+ in 2023

Futurama is returning with brand new episodes coming to Disney+.

The hit animation from Matt Groening and David X will be back with a new series in 2023.

Returning to voice characters are Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

"I’m thrilled to have another chance to think about the future… or really anything other than the present," said David X. Cohen.

"It’s a true honor to announce the triumphant return of Futurama one more time before we get canceled abruptly again," added Matt Groening.

Marci Proietto, Head of 20th Television Animation said: "What I love about animation is that it’s possible for a successful show to take a pause and then resume years later, even on a different platform, and pick up right where it left off. Futurama is one of those shows.

"The excitement about returning Matt and David’s genius creation for all-new episodes has been off the charts. I’m thrilled that this incredible team will get to tell more stories, and that our Planet Express crew will have more adventures together. It’s a win for the fans who have loved the show since the beginning, and for the ones who will now discover it for the very first time."

Futurama originally aired between 1999 and 2003 before a reboot in 2010. The show last aired in 2013.

The sci-fi animation focuses on the life of Philip Fry (Billy West), a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself on December 31, 1999 and wakes up 1,000 years later with a fresh start at life and a "diverse" new group of friends including Leela (Katey Sagal), a tough but lovely one-eyed alien and Bender, a robot who possesses human characteristics and flaws.

New episodes of Futurama arrive in the UK on Disney+ in 2023 and Hulu in the US.