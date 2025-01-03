Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash to star in new BBC reality series

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are inviting viewers into their world with new BBC reality series

Titled Stacey & Joe, the fly-on-the-wall show will offer an intimate glimpse into their life at Pickle Cottage. The six-part series will air on BBC One and iPlayer, bringing fans closer to the couple’s blended family, pets, and chaotic but love-filled daily life.

Millions of fans already follow Stacey and Joe on social media, but this marks the first time they’ve opened their doors for cameras to follow their every move. From family milestones to parenting highs and lows, Stacey & Joe promises an honest and heart-warming look at life in their busy household.

Stacey Solomon, Joe Swash, Zach, Leighton, Rose and Rex – Family Christmas. Credit: BBC/Optomen/Sean Valentine

The series, filmed in the summer and autumn of 2024, follows Stacey, Joe, their five children, two dogs, and four ducks through the ups and downs of modern family life. The cameras capture everything from celebratory moments like their second wedding anniversary and Stacey’s big win at the National Television Awards, to the nerve-wracking wait for 16-year-old Zach’s GCSE results.

There’s even a family holiday to Turkey in the mix, where Stacey and Joe hope to find some much-needed balance amidst their packed schedules. The series ends on a festive note, with the family coming together to prepare for a cosy Christmas at Pickle Cottage.

Stacey Solomon said: “2024 was the year me and Joe pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones. We took on different projects and tried new things. It’s been so amazing and nerve-wracking all at the same time… And we just want to keep doing that in 2025, starting with ‘Stacey & Joe’!

“Working with the BBC and Optomen on Sort Your Life Out has been a dream come true, so this team just made sense. We’ve loved showing a different side to our family’s fun and chaos. We can’t wait for you to join us at Pickle Cottage this year.”

Joe Swash added: “We’ve been doing our best to keep this under wraps… But we’re so glad we can finally tell all of you about ‘Stacey & Joe’! Over the years, we’ve been asked a lot to do a show like this, but getting the opportunity to work with the BBC and Optomen felt properly exciting.

“There will be the normal madness of a family with lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents. Here we go!”

Stacey & Joe will consist of six hour-long episodes and is set to air in 2025.