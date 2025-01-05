The Masked Singer UK continues this Sunday night with its brand new sixth series.

This time, the BAFTA-winning show is bringing a fresh twist to its iconic panel as broadcaster and entrepreneur Maya Jama joins the ranks of celebrity detectives.

Maya, fresh from her wildly popular stint hosting Love Island, will team up with returning favourites Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan. Joining them for this episode is guest judge Vicky McClure.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, episode two promises a brand new lineup of masked performers, including Bush, Pufferfish, Pegasus, Wolf, Toad in the Hole, and Bear.

Pegasus

Pegasus’ first performance is singing Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’ from Oklahoma!

Pegasus

Wolf

Wolf sings Let’s Dance by David Bowie in their first performance.

Wolf

Pufferfish

Pufferfish performs Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe! in their first performance.

Pufferfish

Bush

For their first performance, Bush sings The Boo Radleys – Wake Up Boo!

Bush

Bear

Bear performs You’ve Got To Pick-a-pocket Or Two from the musical Oliver!

Bear

Toad In a Hole

Toad In The Hole sings Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse’s Valerie for their first appearance.

Toad In a Hole

After each act has performed, the audience will vote for their favourite and a second contestant will be eliminated.

The Masked Singer UK continues on Sunday, 4 January at 6:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Fans wanting more won’t have to wait long after the main show ends.

The After Mask, hosted by Harriet Rose, offers an exclusive backstage pass to the world of The Masked Singer.

Available on ITVX, YouTube, and other social channels, this spin-off keeps the party going with games, insider scoops from Joel, panel banter, and unmasking interviews with the celebrity singers.