Most watched TV shows this Christmas revealed

The BBC has reigned supreme once again on Christmas Day, with a stellar lineup drawing millions of viewers to their screens.

Gavin & Stacey took the crown as the most-watched programme on Christmas Day, racking up an impressive peak audience 12.5 million viewers.

The festive special, five years after the previous episode, revealed what happened next following Smithy’s proposal to Nessa.

The 90-minute instalment, which creators James Corden and Ruth Jones have said will be the last ever, averaged over 12 million people before catch up figures are included.

Gavin & Stacey – 12.5 million viewers Wallace & Gromit – 10 million viewers The King – 6 million viewers Call The Midwife – 4.4 million viewers EastEnders – 4.4 million viewers Doctor Who – 4.1 million viewers Strictly Come Dancing – 4 million viewers EastEnders (second episode) – 4 million viewers Tiddler – 3.2 million viewers The Weakest Link – 3 million viewers

Next up was the much-loved Wallace & Gromit, with their animated antics captivating 10 million viewers for brand new film Vengeance Most Fowl.

Airing across both the BBC and ITV, 6 million viewers tuned in to hear King Charles deliver his latest Christmas address as monarch.

Elsewhere, the first half of Call The Midwife’s two-part Christmas special pulled in 4.4 million, with the festive goodness continuing on Boxing Day.

EastEnders topped the soaps with its own double-bill, with more than 4 million tuning in over the evening.

Earlier in the day, 4 million watched both the latest Doctor Who Christmas special and Strictly Come Dancing’s festive instalment.

ITV’s most-watched show was Coronation Street which had 2.5 million overnight viewers catching Helen Worth’s Christmas Day departure from Weatherfield.